By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

President Muhammadu Buhari revealed on Sunday that Kebbi State is the focal point of Nigeria’s policy to produce rice locally.

The president made this revelation while lamenting the Kebbi flood which took a number of lives and destroyed several farm produce.

Buhari said he is saddened by the event and described it as a major setback to the effort of the country in boosting local rice production.

The president grieved with farmers who were affected by the flood, saying the disaster could not have come at a worse time for farmers who were expecting a bountiful harvest to reduce the cost of food in markets.

He further sympathized with families and farmers who were affected by the disaster, saying the federal government would work closely with the state government to bring relief to all victims.

Boosting local rice production is part of President Buhari’s commitment to revive agriculture in the country.

I am particularly saddened by the Kebbi flooding disaster, which has led to the loss of lives and destruction of thousands of hectares of farmland. It is a major setback to our efforts to boost local rice production as part of measures to end importation. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) September 6, 2020



