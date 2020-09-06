Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw, is celebrating fellow actor and movie producer Ego Boyo who turned 52 today. She was born on September 6th 1968.

Boyo kicked off her acting career in the early 1990s series Checkmate, where she played the character of Anne Haastrup.

Ego started her production company, Temple Productions in 1996 and produced the silent movie ‘A Hotel Called Memory ‘in 2017. The movie later won the audience award for best experimental film at the BlackStar Film Festival in Philadelphia.

Henshaw posted a photo of Ego with the caption:

‘Happy Happy Happy birthday Queen of Hearts..💗💚💜🤎💜💙💚💛❤🧡🖤🤍

Mrs B @officialegoboyo

Quality person….

Have an amazing day today and always.

I celebrate you sis 😘 💕 💓

🍾🥂🌺🎀🎁🎉🎈

#BirthdayGal

#BirthdayWishes

The movie star replied Kate and said :Kateyfit my sis Thank you happy child, smiley culture 😘😘😁’

ego Boyo was the 60th president of International Women Society (IWS), an independent, non-political, non-governmental and non-profit organisation founded in 1957.

Ego who is a native of Enugu State, Eastern Nigeria, is married with children to Omamofe Boyo, the Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer at Oando Plc.