By Jennifer Okundia

It is always a delight to look forward to what Big Brother Naija show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will rock to any event at all.

In this case, the media personality wore an orange color Yoruba outfit for Sunday September 6th, 2020 eviction show.

Housemates Lucy was evicted from the game, while Erica was disqualified after she had 3 strikes from Biggie, for disobeying house rules.

Captioning his pictures, the father of two penned a message thus:

‘Se gbogbo yin wa daada? The last 24 hours on #BBNaija have been quite intense right??? Well, tune in now to the live eviction show let’s wrap things up.

Outfit & shoes: @deco_d29

Beads: @lush_jewels

Photos: @theoladayo’



