By Taiwo Okanlawon

Award-winning Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola-Salako on Sunday officially launched her new restaurant and bar, called Abula Something which she described as “a new phase” in her life.

The filmmaker said she set up the business at a grass rooted environment to offer mostly middle-class premium services.

“The truth of the matter is, what we want to offer is quality and affordable products, our food is gonna be top-notch, good taste and will affordable for everybody,” she said.

Speaking about maintaining the business, she said; It is just for you to be professional and humanitarian at the same time. You should be able to know when to draw the line, you are making a profit and also filling a gap, the gap of been able to reach certain people.

“My goal is to make money but not that I will be making a hell kind of money, some people will see this place very beautiful and feel they cannot afford it, that’s why I wrote as low as N300 outside.”

The Abula grand opening which held at Ayinla Bus/Stop, off Agbado Road, Iju Ishaga axis, Lagos was graced by friends and colleagues from the Nigerian movie industry.

Abula is a soup of Yoruba people from Western Nigeria. It’s a mixture of Gbegiri (Bean soup), Ewedu (draw vegetable soup), and obe ata (stew).





It is typically eaten together with Amala but can be eaten with other swallow foods.

However, Foluke Daramola’s fans and colleagues are expecting a good African kitchen from the gorgeous actress.

The actress made her acting debut in a Tv series titled, “Palace” in 1998 and has gone on to feature in many movies too numerous to mention.

She was nominated for Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a supporting Role in 2013.

Daramola is happily married to Mr Olukayode Salako.