By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has offered automatic employment to two members of batch B, 2019 National South Service Corps (NYSC), for their outstanding performance.

Mr Austine Elemue, Special Assistant on Media, to FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Elemue said the two corps members were Miss Ilori Ayotola Deborah, with batch number FCT/19B/5861 and Mr Ilozumba Patrick Chiagozie, batch number FC/19B/6140.

He said that the minister, who presented the award to the corps members, commended them for exhibiting ” consciousness and selflessness” during their one-year mandatory service.

She assured that the FCT Administration would continue to appreciate those who worked hard to promote the unity of the country during their service year.

Aliyu said that the NYSC scheme had continued to foster unity among different ethnic nationalities in Nigeria.

“Today marks another milestone in the history of our younger ones especially the two outstanding corps members.

”During the processes of growth, we all look forward to a time when we will be appreciated, a period where someone will tap you on the shoulder and say you have done well.





“Today happens to be the day for these young ladies. You will get so many awards and laurels with the way you are going and with your antecedent, the sky is the limit for both of you.

”From your citations, you have exhibited consciousness and selflessness in service,” she said.

NAN