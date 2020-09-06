By Taiwo Okanlawon

A group of fans has launched a GoFundMe page for popular Big Brother Naija housemate Erica Ngozi Nlewedim with the funds to be donated to her to realize some of her hopes and aspirations after being disqualified from the show.

Erica, one of the most talked-about housemates who had been issued two strikes before was booted out of the lockdown edition of the show after she tongue-lashed Laycon and even threatened to kill him outside the show.

Although she apologised to her mates, Biggie would not condone bad conduct as she has violated the show’s rules.

However, some of her fans popularly known as Elites have rallied around the actress and commercial model in a rather hopeful that the fund will help fulfil her dreams.

A statement on the GoFundMe page states: “For Erica Nlewedim, the star of BBNaija season 5, Lockdown edition whose journey on the show came to an emotional end – To realize some of her hopes and aspirations.”

A GO FUND ME has been set up as requested by all ELITES🙏🏾👇🏽👇🏽. https://t.co/wd2MwvNRDd Kindly share and get it round to all who need it. — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) September 6, 2020

So far, the campaign has gathered a total of $6,622 out of the target of $100,000 set for the campaign.



