Popular Big Brother Naija housemate Erica Ngozi Nlewedim has been booted out of the 2020 Big Brother Naija Lockdown show.

This comes after she tongue-lashed Laycon and even called him stupid.

Although she apologised to her mates, Biggie would not condone bad conduct.

Today, just before the Eviction show, Biggie summoned the housemates to the lounge, where he read

Article 18, Page 14 that talks about Prohibited Behaviour.

Then he showed series of videos of her obscene behaviour.

In one Erica was pictured body shaming and threatening to kill Laycon. She was also shown pouring water on the bed as the Head of House.

With the rules so crystal clear, it was inevitable she deserved the red card.

Thus, she was shown the door, as was done to Tacha the last season, when she fought with the eventual winner, Mercy Eke.





If you're wondering what #Erica did then watch this video as Biggie explains her sins to the housemates. Ebuka will definitely have so much to say tonight though. #BBNaijaLockdown #bbnaijalockdown2020 #BBNaija Please Follow me for more updates and I'd follow back. pic.twitter.com/1e98GFVJdQ — LAYCON PakiSTAN Account!! 🙌 (@emcee_wheelyems) September 6, 2020