By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria, on Friday posted 162 new cases of COVID-19, with Lagos recording an uptick in infections.

The 162 new cases is a little higher than the 156 cases posted by the nation on Thursday, bringing the total confirmed COVID-19 infections to 54,905.

So far, 42,922 survivors have been discharged and 1,054 deaths recorded.

Lagos, which had consistently recorded a decline in infections has begun to see a little rise in cases since Thursday.

On Thursday, Lagos raked in 36 cases, but it moved up on Friday to 53 cases.

But there is still a decline in infections in the country despite a little upward push.

On Friday, only Lagos (53), Gombe (21), Oyo (19), Delta (12), Ondo (11) and Plateau (10) recorded two digit cases while the remaining nine states with infections has only one digit cases.

See figures below





Lagos-53

Gombe-21

Oyo-19

Delta-12

Ondo-11

Plateau-10

Ebonyi-9

FCT-6

Kwara-6

Kaduna-5

Rivers-3

Ogun-2

Anambra-2

Imo-2

Ekiti-1

54,905 confirmed

42,922 discharged

1,054 deaths