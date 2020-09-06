Michael Adeshina

Bukola Saraki kept his birthday message to wife Toyin Saraki short and sweet.

The former President of the Senate of Nigeria took to social media to share a loving message for the woman of his life on her 56th birthday.

He posted a photo of him and Toyin on his Twitter account Sunday, adding an adorable caption to the already adorable picture.

“Happy birthday, Toyin Saraki. You’re a shining light and I’m blessed to have you in my life. I pray you have an amazing year.”

Toyin Saraki, born 6 September 1964, is a global health advocate, healthcare philanthropist and the Founder-President of Wellbeing Foundation Africa.

She was born into the Ojora and Adele royal families of Lagos, Nigeria.

Toyin had her elementary education at St Saviour’s School, Ikoyi, Lagos, and Holy Child College Lagos, after which she went to the United Kingdom and attended Roedean School, Brighton.





She achieved her L.L.B degree in Law from the London School of Oriental and African Studies and her L.L.M in International Economic Law from King’s College London, both of the University of London.

She returned to Nigeria and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1989.