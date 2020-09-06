Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes proved that he is more than a club side hero as he starred in Portugal’s impressive 4-1 win over World Cup finalists Croatia in Porto last night.

He was amazing and provided an assist – but the player himself claims those who say he did not score last night were wrong.

In an Instagram post late last night, Bruno announced that he had become a father for the second time.

He welcomed a baby boy, Gonçalo, at about 39 minutes past midnight.

‘September 6, 2020, when many thought that at the end of the national team’s game that Bruno Fernandes had not scored a goal they were wrong!’ Bruno joked.

‘Today, 38 weeks and 6 days ago, I scored one of the most important goals of my life and had to wait a distance of almost 9 months, anxious to see the ball hit the back of the net.

‘When the game was over many of you said ‘you didn’t score a goal’, but you were wrong because despite the final whistle, one of the two best shots I ever took in my career was about to go in, but not without the delegate calling me for anti-doping right after the game.

‘After those moments plus a few hours, behold! the ball went in – or in this specific case, Gonçalo de Pinho Fernandes decided it was time for his father to score the second important goal in his life!

‘And so at 00:39 on the 6th of September, my wife @anaapinho_ once again made our life gain even more life.’





However, the baby came at the time when Fernandes and his wife Ana happened to be in their home city of Porto.

They also celebrated their first child Matilde’s third birthday at Old Trafford on January 31st – on the day Bruno signed for United.