By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria is recording breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, with massive drop in cases on Sunday.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, said the nation posted 100 new cases on Sunday as against 162 cases recorded on Saturday.

Nigeria has not recorded such a low figure in COVID-19 infections in the last four months, with fewer states recording new cases.

Only 10 states recorded new cases on Sunday.

Total confirmed Coronavirus cases in Nigeria is 55,005, with 43,013 survivors discharge and 1,057 deaths recorded.

In today’s infections, Lagos posted just 39 new cases as against the 53 cases it recorded the previous day, while FCT has 22 fresh cases and Kaduna recording 19 cases.

Others are: Oyo (7), Ebonyi (6), Edo (3), while Katsina, Ekiti, Bauchi and Nasarawa have one case each.

See figures below





Lagos-39

FCT-22

Kaduna-19

Oyo-7

Ebonyi-6

Edo-3

Katsina-1

Ekiti-1

Bauchi-1

Nasarawa-1

55,005 confirmed

43,013 discharged

1,057 deaths