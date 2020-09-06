By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija housemate, Terseer Waya, also known as Kiddwaya has advised fellow housemate, Ozo on to win the heart of Nengi outside the house.

The son of Nigerian socialite, Terry Waya urged Ozo to focus on making money because it would be expensive to maintain a relationship with Nengi outside the house.

According to him, there would be less chance for him to be in a relationship with Nengi outside the house without money.

“Nengi is the kind of girl that if her guy is worried about other guys paying her attention and giving gifts she won’t like it, Kiddwaya says.

“If you focus on making money and being a success then every other thing will fall into place. Guys will be reaching out to Nengi in her DMs with gifts and all of that outside the house and it will be expensive to maintain a relationship,” he added.