By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija housemate and current Head of House, Ngozi Nlewedim, popularly known as Erica is on the verge of being disqualified from the reality show for threatening Laycon and making some derogatory remarks on Saturday night.

Erica after the Saturday night party confronted Laycon about his claims that she tried to kiss him multiple times.

Erica who was drunk vowed that Laycon will kill himself for lying about her, or she will kill the singer.

She said the only thing saving him is Biggie, because she will kill him outside the house.

“I will beat Laycon if I was not on two strikes. I don’t care if I am disqualified. Laycon is a foolish boy, he looks like a nonstick.

“Laycon will kill himself for using me to lie. Outside this house I will kill Laycon.

“How will I be attracted to such ugly boy. Laycon is ugly he is not attractive, if people see that he is using his smartness for bad then he is ugly from the inside out.”

Laycon remained silent as Erica went off insulting him and made some derogatory remarks.





Erica also attacked another housemate, Prince, hadding that she regretted choosing Prince as her deputy head of house.

Erica who emerged as Head of House on Monday, chose Prince as her deputy, but things went sour between both housemates after Erica accused Prince of not taking her side as she blasted Laycon.

Erica called Prince an ‘asshole’ for not taking her side, saying she regrets choosing him as her deputy.

“I made mistake picking Prince,” she said.

“I felt guilty picking him then, he has the guts not to pick my side.

“I don’t mind going home tomorrow, Prince is an assh*le, I regret choosing him as deputy head of house.”

Erica was issued a second strike and stern warning from Biggie. Another act of disobedience of the house rules will get her disqualified from the reality show just like Tacha of ‘Pepper Dem’ season.

Some aggrieved fans of the reality show have called on the organisers of the show to disqualify Erica from the lockdown edition for going against the rule of the show.

Erica to laycon: You will kill yourself or I will kill you, Biggie is the only thing saving you here , outside the house I will kill you .Then she said to Prince you are an ass hole and mother fucker, my worst mistake and then pours water on the bed . If she isn't disqualified pic.twitter.com/5Jk5aUoW9h — Frankzyfam (@frankzybozz) September 6, 2020

Erica is the type of girl that would use jaruma to tie kiddwaya outside the house. If kiddwaya knows what's best for him he should just avoid her outside the house. — Mr Alan (@Alan_yournextbf) September 6, 2020

If Erica doesn’t go home today we will cancel Big Brother Naija😑 — Tife🌚 (@tifefabunmi) September 6, 2020

Biggie disqualify Erica, she broke the rules. She insulted and threatened Laycon. Biggie: pic.twitter.com/UUqdX3JjBS — 📷💄KARO'S EFFECT (@OsakaromenO) September 6, 2020

Girls like Erica are plenty. They are the ones that always tweet that Nigerian men don't know how to handle successful women. — Olóyè. (@oloye__) September 6, 2020

If Erica isn't disqualified today, BiG Brother should just burn his stupid rules. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/EzcnhTkqjf — cisse.🇬🇭 (@MahabaCisse) September 6, 2020

Imagine it was Laycon threatening to kill Erica outside the house. By 6AM twitter women go don full Ilupeju protesting for him to be disqualified and arrested. — BJORN Ironside (@theofficialFEMI) September 6, 2020