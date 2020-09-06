By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Erica, the beautiful housemate at the Big Brother Nigeria reality show, dominated Nigerian Twitter up till Sunday afternoon with close to 700,000 tweets.

And the reason was her diametrical moods between Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday night she behaved unruly when she confronted Laycon, to provide proof that she indeed tried to kiss him.

She also accused her deputy, Prince of being ”too diplomatic” and chased him out of the HOH lounge.

A call for her disqualification has garnered over 53,000 tweets on Twitter.

But in a somersault, the model turned round this morning to apologise to her BB Naija housemates.

Erica Ngozi Nlewedim, is the current head of house in the house.

