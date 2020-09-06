By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija housemate, Ngozi Nlewedim, popularly known as Erica after the Saturday night party confronted Laycon about his claims that she tried to kiss him multiple times.

Erica who was drunk after the night party vowed that Laycon will kill himself for lying about her, or she will kill the singer.

She said the only thing saving him is Biggie, because she will kill him outside the house.

“I will beat Laycon if I was not on two strikes. I don’t care if I am disqualified. Laycon is a foolish boy, he looks like a nonstick.

“Laycon will kill himself for using me to lie. Outside this house I will kill Laycon.

“How will I be attracted to such ugly boy. Laycon is ugly he is not attractive, if people see that he is using his smartness for bad then he is ugly from the inside out.”

While Erica lashed out at Laycon, Kiddwaya and Trickytee tried to calm her down.

However, efforts to calm her down proved abortive as she claimed she has bottled up her emotions for one week.





Ebuka had asked Laycon to clarify his statement that Erica tried to kiss him severally.

Annoyed by the question, Erica confronted Laycon, but he maintained that he will not discuss the issue.

Laycon remained silent as Erica went off insulting him and made some derogatory remarks.

However, Mavin Producer, Don Jazzy, and some Nigerian celebrities have reacted to the drama between the duo.

Some celebrities who applauded Laycon for keeping cool despite the insults rained at him.

However, others like Uti Uwachukwu, who is a fan of Erica said she was just being her true self while other housemates are playing a game.

Erica was issued a second strike and stern warning from Biggie. Another act of disobedience of the house rules will get her disqualified from the reality show just like Tacha of ‘Pepper Dem’ season.

See some reactions;

Laycon, Nengi, Prince and Dorathy scored cool points tonight. #bbnaija — 🧞ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN🧞 (@DONJAZZY) September 6, 2020

Laycon is so well behaved … — Niniola #ADDICTED (@OfficialNiniola) September 5, 2020

I really feel for #bbnaija Erica.

Being ur true self in an environment where everyone else is clearly playing a game can be extremely mentally Exhausting. This is a direct reflection of all sectors our society. Gas lighting is real and emotional intelligence is the extinguisher — Uti Nwachukwu (@SirUTI) September 6, 2020

The insults from Erica to Laycon was too much, I’m officially an icon from today✌🏽#BBNajia #bbnajia2020 pic.twitter.com/uqU4UHCs93 — ICONic💡💡💡 (@moonprincess125) September 6, 2020

I can't wait for #BBNaija to activate this rule. Erica threatened laycon and she must be disqualified today. Silly little girl. pic.twitter.com/lEMLtZrQEv — John Doe (@jon_d_doe) September 6, 2020

Erica when biggies wants to disqualify her for making death threats against Laycon pic.twitter.com/cmHelRWrQ8 — Dr. Isaac (@wammiri) September 6, 2020

Erica to laycon: You will kill yourself or I will kill you, Biggie is the only thing saving you here , outside the house I will kill you .Then she said to Prince you are an ass hole and mother fucker, my worst mistake and then pours water on the bed . If she isn't disqualified pic.twitter.com/5Jk5aUoW9h — Frankzyfam (@frankzybozz) September 6, 2020