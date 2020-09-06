By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Few hours after her drunken, unruly behaviour, Erica Ngozi Nlewedim, a Big Brother Naija housemate and current head of house, has apologised.

Earlier, after the Saturday night party, Erica confronted Laycon, asking him to provide proof that she indeed tried to kiss him. She also accused her deputy, Prince of being ”too diplomatic” and chased him out of the HOH lounge.

A call for her disqualification has garnered over 53,000 tweets on Twitter.

However, Erica woke up this morning, regretting her actions and asked for forgiveness in a meeting with her fellow housemates.

Here is the video below;