By Muhyideen Jimoh

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has described the death of former Super Eagles defender, Ajibade Babalade as a huge loss not only to his family but to the entire Nigerian football fraternity.

The minister gave his condolence in a statement signed by Mr John Joshua-Akanji, his Special Adviser (Media), on Sunday in Abuja.

Kunde (48), as he was popularly called in his playing days, died on Friday at a hospital after a brief illness.

Dare said he was shocked and saddened by the news of the demise of the former 3SC defender.

“I received with shock and sadness in my heart the news of the death of one of Nigeria’s most hardworking and dedicated players, Ajibade Babalade, who served the country and his profession well.

“He played such a prominent role in his active playing days. Babalade was a nightmare to attackers and a Trojan in the heart of the Eagles defence.

”So sad that he died shortly after the death of another national team player. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the entire football family. May God grant him eternal peace and console his family, ” the minister said.

NAN



