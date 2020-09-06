Ansu Fati appeared to have a Barcelona DNA as he broke loads of La Liga record during his breakthrough campaign at Camp Nou and now he is repeating the same trick for Spain.

Spain got off to an absolute flier during their UEFA Nations League clash with Ukraine on Sunday night but the Barcelona starlet was on everybody’s lips as he turned every touch to gold during their first-half flurry.

Fati came on for his senior Spain debut during the 1-1 draw with Germany earlier in the week, drawing praise from Luis Enrique, but he couldn’t have played better after making the starting XI.

The Barcelona youngster caused chaos from the outset, winning a penalty within two minutes that Sergio Ramos, who later scored Spain’s second goal, duly converted.

However, Fati showed the world what he is capable of in the 33rd minute. He scored a beautiful goal to become the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Spanish national team at 17 years and 311 days old.

He broke the record that was set in 1925 by Juan Errazquin, who was 18 years and 344 days old when he struck three times against Switzerland.

Check out Fati’s sizzling effort below:

Fati was born in Guinea Bissau on October 31, 2002. He moved to Spain at the age of 7 and joined Barcelona’s prestigious youth academy ‘La Masia’ aged 10.

He is now the Youngest goalscorer in Barcelona’s history.





Youngest goalscorer in Uefa Champions League history.

Youngest player to score 2+ goals in a LaLiga game.

Youngest player to score and assist in a LaLiga game.

Youngest goalscorer in the Spain national team.

