Faridah Abike-Iyimide, a 21-year-old Nigerian female student, attending Aberdeen University in the UK, has signed a seven-figure book deal for her first two young adult novels.

Abike-Iyimide’s novel debut, Ace Of Spades, will be released next June, Daily Mail reported.

Usborne Publishing said readers should expect an ‘explosive high-school thriller that delves deep into the heart of institutionalised racism’.

Miss Abike-Iyimide, who is studying English, Chinese and anthropology at Aberdeen, describes herself on her own website as ‘an avid tea drinker’, a ‘collector of strange mugs’ and a ‘crusher of white supremacy in all its forms’.

She also writes about her Nigerian heritage, saying: ‘I am Nigerian and love my culture – especially the food and the music.’

Set in an elite private school, Ace Of Spades sees a mysterious source spreading rumours about two black students.

Its author has called it a cross between the horror film Get Out and TV show Gossip Girl ‘but gayer’, adding that the book ’embodies themes that I am very passionate about, such as homophobia in the black community, institutional racism and the diversity of thought amongst black people’.

The south Londoner said: ‘I am so grateful for this opportunity to share this story and have others see themselves for the first time in these characters.’

Her website adds that she attended an all-girl Catholic school between the ages of 11 and 18, despite being Muslim.



