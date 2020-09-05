By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nigerian Female music star, Tiwa Savage has shared a story of herself in America while she was young and broke.

While speaking at a surprise party organized by her friends for her album launch, Ceila, the songstress reflected on when she was 22-year-old living in Bedford–Stuyvesant, New York.

Tiwa revealed that her residence in New York then was a place to shelter the poor mostly women with drug addiction problems.

This is because she was broke after graduation and couldn’t work being an international student.

She further narrated how she met with Elizabeth Elohor, describing her as the girl who always loved enjoying herself.

Tiwa explained how Elohor came to New York and invited her (Tiwa) to come and eat in Apple Bliss, a big mall back then.

Tiwa said at Apple Bliss, while Elohor was ordering food, she (Tiwa) was ordering appetizers despite her being hungry as she was very broke.

Elohor asked her why she was ordering only appetizers and she said she was not really hungry. However, with Elohor asking if she was sure she was not hungry, Tiwa said all of sudden, she began crying, and said “I don’t have money.’





This made Elohor, order enough food for Tiwa, with some to take home also.

Tiwa said she just cried home to her little box wondering how Elohor was so kind to her and made her day.

Tiwa said sobbing afterward when her picture was put in Time Square for the first time, her first call was to Elohor.