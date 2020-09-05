By Kazeem Ugbodaga

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Governor Mai Mala Buni and others on Saturday stormed Akure, Ondo State to drum support for the re-election bid of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu ahead of the October 10 governorship election.

The party leaders who included former interim National Chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande; Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Chairman, Progressive Governors Forum, Senator Atiku Bagudu, Deputy Chairman, APC National Campaign Council, Simon Lalung; Governors Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Abdulrahman Abdulrazak (Kwara), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Abdulahi Sule (Nassarawa), Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipreye Slyva and former governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, among others were at they event.

They appealed to the people of Ondo State to come out in large numbers to vote for APC during the governorship poll.

In a related development, all the traditional rulers in Ondo State unanimously endorsed Governor Akeredolu and his running mate, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa and promised to work toward continuity of APC administration in the State.

Speaking during a meeting with the traditional rulers in Akure after he commissioned Ondo State Revenue House, Tinubu said APC leaders in the state as well as South-West and national level were united to ensure that Akeredolu was re-elected in the forthcoming election

Tinubu urged all the traditional rulers in the state not to relent in their support towards Akeredolu’s re-election, urging them to implore their subjects and people to work tirelessly for the Ondo State Governor’s second term.

He also implored the people of the state not to allow opposition to win the state, noting that voting for APC would be an added advantage to the South-West’s quest for 2023 presidency.

He said: “We are all united to work for Akeredolu’s re-election so that APC will continue to govern Ondo State and other states in the country. We commissioned Revenue House today. Governor Akeredolu has performed very well and he deserves to be re-elected based on his performance and achievements in office in his first term.





“I want to implore all traditional rulers to endorse Akeredolu and work for his re-election. His re-election is in the interest of the people of Ondo State and Yoruba land at large. As the ruling party at the federal level, we should allow continuity in Ondo State.”

Speaking during the flag-off of APC governorship campaign at the Akure Stadium, Sanwo-Olu appealed to the people of the sunshine State to vote for Akeredolu, who he described as a progressive man that has brought real development to Ondo State during his first term in office.

He said: “We are here today to campaign for Governor Akeredolu and his re-election has been endorsed by traditional rulers in the State. Akeredolu has really performed well during his first term in office and his achievements are visible in different parts of the state.

“On behalf of the National Campaign Council, I want to appreciate all of you. I want to say to you that Ondo State is receiving first class governance. Ondo State is receiving a progressive man that has brought about real development. Aketi has done well and I want you to re-elect him. Thank you for your support. We will see you in October for a resounding victory for Aketi.”

Presenting the party’s flag to Akeredolu, Governor Buni said APC is united and the party will work toward winning the election.

He said the party’s campaign for the APC candidate was easy because Akeredolu has delivered dividends of democracy to the people of Ondo State in the last four years.

Buni also welcomed business mogul, Chief Jimoh Ibrahim and former Commissioner in the State, Femi Adekambi and others who defected to APC during the event into the fold of the ruling party in Ondo State.

Speaking at the event, Akeredolu commended all his colleagues and other party leaders and members as well as people of Ondo State for turning out in thousands to witness the APC governorship campaign flag-off.

He appealed to the people of Ondo State to vote for him in the October 10 governorship poll.