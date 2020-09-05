Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of the Standard Bank Group, has called for applications for the maiden edition of its 2020 Scholarship Programme.

The Stanbic IBTC 2020 Scholarship Programme, geared towards encouraging hard work and academic excellence amongst Nigerian undergraduates, is open to students who participated in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and have just gained admission into any of the tertiary institutions.

The foremost end-to-end financial services provider has said that the total scholarship value of at least N40 million, would be spread across four years and disbursed in tranches of N100,000 per academic year.

The firm also said that subsequent disbursement of the funds would be based on the maintenance of at least second-class upper grade and good conduct of the student as referenced by the university.

Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, said the organisation recognises the importance and impact of education in the life of every Nigerian youth.

According to him: “Education empowers and encourages the youth to prepare for the future while also confronting challenges. Education is a panacea for growth and enduring development of any nation or organisation.”

He reiterated that apart from making deliberate efforts to cushion the effect of the economic hardship caused by the pandemic on parents and guardians, the Stanbic IBTC 2020 Scholarship Programme would also seek to reward exceptional candidates who demonstrate academic excellence and good character.

While assuring members of the public of the organisation’s commitment to the growth and development of Nigerian youths, Dr Sogunle said: “Over the years, we have demonstrated our obligation to the future leaders through the various plans and programmes geared towards supporting their dreams and aspirations. One of such programmes is the annual Stanbic IBTC Youth Leadership Series (YLS), which engages Nigerian youth on how to explore their innate potentials to become better business leaders.”

The Stanbic IBTC 2020 Scholarship Programme kicked off on September 1, 2020 with the call for applications through the firm’s website and social media platforms. Criteria for selection include a minimum score of 200 in the 2020 UTME and letter of admission into a Nigerian university, issued by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) or the university.





Upon the close of entries and completion of the scholarship process,100 successful applicants will be offered their scholarship letters.