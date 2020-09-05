Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has appointed Prince Mahee Abdulkadir, son of the late 10th Emir of Ilorin, Mallam Aliyu Abdulkadir, as the new Chief of Staff.

Prince Abdulkadir will replace the late Chief of Staff to the governor, Alhaji Aminu Adisa Logun, who died recently after being hit by Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Prince Abdulkadir who was a former Permanent Secretary in the Government House, Ilorin in 2003 also served as the Clerk of the State House of Assembly in 2004 and left in 2007.

Prince Abdulkadir was a former top official of the defunct NEPA and NNPC. He is also a cousin to the incumbent Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, who is also a prince in the Ilorin Emirate.

The new Chief of Staff, got his letter of appointment on Friday and he is expected to resume work immediately.