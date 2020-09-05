By Adejoke Adeleye

Lawmakers in Ogun State House of Assembly have approved the request of the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun seeking the Assembly’s approval to access N2.5 billion in the ongoing intervention fund provided by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

The fund is towards strengthening the State Health Sector to enable it meet up with the rising demand for healthcare products and services as part of efforts at ameliorating the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in the nation.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, who read the Governor’s letter dated 12th August, 2020 before the lawmakers at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, noted the correspondence was received 27th of August, 2020; adding that the request was in line with the programme of the present administration’s commitment at improving health care delivery across the State.

“In line with the programme of our administration to improve health care delivery across the State, by providing effective and efficient healthcare facilities to the good people of our dear State, it becomes necessary for the State to participate in the ongoing intervention fund of the CBN which is given at a single digit interest rate for a tenor of ten (10) years” the letter partly read.

According to the Governor, the objective of the Scheme which was offered at a single digit interest rate for a tenure of ten years was geared towards reducing health tourism to conserve foreign exchange, while providing long-term, low cost finance for healthcare infrastructure development that would lead to the evolvement of world-class healthcare facilities; with provision of shared services through one-stop healthcare solution to enhance competition, thereby reducing the cost of healthcare delivery in the nation.

In another development, Oluomo has called on the State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) to extend its tax relief intervention to owners of Small and Medium Enterprises in the State, with a view to improving on the enabling and business-friendly environment put in place by the present administration.

The Speaker, who gave the directive while responding to the submissions of the Chief Whip and a member representing Odogbolu State Constituency, Atinuke Bello under Personal Explanation, stated that the owners of such petty businesses deserved such in view of the adverse effects of covid-19 pandemic that had affected the nation and global economy.

He thereafter directed the agency’s revenue tax enforcement team to engage the business owners with human face in their revenue generation drive.





Also, Oluomo appealed to the State Governor to as a matter of urgency engage the leadership of the various nation’s security formations, including the Police and the Nigerian Customs Service on the need to curb the over-zealousness of their men and officers, especially on rule of engagements in relation to their duties in border towns in the State to further strengthen security of lives and property in the areas.