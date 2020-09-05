By Michael Adesina

Toyin Abraham, actress, movie director and producer, is the toast of Nollywood stars today as she clocked 40.

The show of love for Toyin is overwelming as veterans and newcomers took to their social media pages to celebrate with the actress, who is also known as “Mummy Ire” – Ire means goodness.

Eniola Badmus described Toyin Abraham “a wonderful person.”

She wrote: “Happy birthday momma @toyin_abraham. Today is the day you were brought into this world to be a blessing and inspiration to the people around you! You are a wonderful person! May you be given more birthdays to fulfill all of your dreams!”

Mercy Aigbe said: “Happy birthday Mummy Ire @toyin_abraham keep basking and glowing in God’s Grace.”

Nkechi Blessing: “I Celebrate you every day maami😍 But September 5 is alway special 👌….Happy Birthday to The World’s Best Actress🙌🏻 the one who makes you laugh without saying a word…Wishing you heavens best maami🙏🏻 My very own Joy Giver❤️❤️ Have the very best of celebration.”

Femi Adebayo: “Happy Birthday my dear @toyin_abraham …I pray for God’s favour and Blessings upon you now and forever … Love you loads.”

Cute Abiola: “YOU MADE ME APPEAR IN MY FIRST CINEMA MOVIE 🎥 . YOU ARE A GREAT FRIEND, AN AMAZING SISTER, LOVELY MOTHER AND MOTIVATOR. Thanks for everything @toyin_abraham MUMMY IRE ❤️ . HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU BOSS.”





Odunlade Adekola: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU MAMA IRE @toyin_abraham THE GLORY OF GOD WILL NOT DEPART FROM.YOU IN JESUS NAME.”

Sanyeri: “Happy birthday to a wonderful thespian @toyin_abraham …Wishing you long life in good wealth and sound health. Age gracefully.”

Adedimeji Lateef: “Happy birthday my world best, may the grace of the Almighty never depart from you and your household, continue to grow and prosper, I celebrate you.”

Ronke Odusanya: “Happy birthday dear @toyin_abraham. God bless the works of your hands and grant all your wishes .. Cheers 🥂 to an amazing new year.”

Bidemi Kosoko: Happy birthday to you my darling sister @toyin_abraham. May heavens open unto you. May you live for many many more years. And may God bless all that concerns you 🙏. LLNP mummy Ire.”

Ibrahim Chatta: “Happy birthday Actor’s Actor, Happy birthday God’s favour, Happy birthday Aya Ajeyemi, Happy birthday to U adorable and ijogbon put together mummy Ire. May u have all d reasons to smile and laugh in all d days of Ur life. Age with grace.”

Regina Chukwu: “Happy birthday mummy IRE God bless and keep guiding you. Have all the fun today and remain happy.”

Dayo Amusan: “A special person like you doesn’t deserve one Birthday in a year but a year full of Birthdays! Happy Birthday Oluwatoyin @toyin_abraham 💕 I wish you a great year ahead.”

Bolanle Ninalowo: “Happy birthday mama Ire ❤️@toyin_abraham may your Grace never cease. LLNP dear.”

Muyiwa Ademola: “A wonderful birthday shout out to my very specially beloved sister and a pleasant colleague. Oluwatoyin. I wish you long life, good health, immense happiness, enormous prosperity spiced with enviable creativities. Plenty love from my camp.”