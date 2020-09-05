Nigerian gospel singer and songwriter, who has songs like Excess Love, Omekanaya, Chinedum, Power Belongs to Jesus

Äkamdinelu and a host of others, is a year older.

Chinwo was born on September 5th 1990 in Port Harcourt, Rivers state. She is the fourth child in a family of five. She became prominent after winning the Nigerian Idol Season 2 in 2012.

Taking to her Instagram page to announce the good news, she shared cute pictures and wrote a message full of gratitude to God:

‘What exactly would I be doing if I wasn’t serving JESUS?

What message would I convey effectively to you all that would be life transforming if not the message of JESUS?

I mean What is this Life without JESUS?

Most times I wonder how people cope without Him in their space….

I’m proud to say that my life and story is an evidential proof that JESUS can use any soul who is totally and diligently yielded in service to Him…

Indeed It pays to serve JESUS

All that I am and will ever be is from no one else but Him..Our responsibility is to seek Him daily and every other thing will allign just as the scripture Mathew 6:33 implies🙏🙏

Happy new year to me💃💃💃

Happy birthday to me💃💃💃’

Mercy got into music at a very early age, being a member of the children’s choir in her church and transitioning to the adult choir prior to launching her musical career.

Her debut single, “Testimony”, was in 2015, and “Igwe” in 2016. She signed to Gospel Music Label EeZee Conceptz in 2017.