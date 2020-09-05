On the eve of resumption of international flights, Nigeria reported 156 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 25 more than the number recorded on Thursday.

According to the NCDC, the death toll increased by 3, to hit 1051, while the total confirmed cases till date stands at 54,743.

The 156 new cases came from 17 states, it said.

Here is the state by state breakdown:

Lagos-36

FCT-35

Oyo-29

Kaduna-10

Abia-9

Osun-5

Ogun-5

Enugu-5

Rivers-4

Nasarawa-3

Ekiti-3

Imo-3

Edo-2

Kwara-2

Katsina-2

Plateau-2

Niger-1

Meanwhile the NCDC has reminded travellers to Nigeria to be aware of the COVID-19 protocols as Nigeria resumed international flights from 5 September.

Below are the key points travellers to Nigeria must comply with:

1. Must test negative by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method within 7 days before departure from country of exit and preferably within 72 hours pre-boarding





2. Proceed on a 7-day self-isolation as per protocol.

3. Report at the designated sample collection sites on the 7th day of arrival.

4. Positive cases will be managed based on National Guidelines for COVID-19 treatment

5. Those who test negative after 7 days will end self- isolation on the 8th day

6. Those with symptoms of COVID-19 on arrival will be placed in institutional quarantine

“We strongly urge returnees to abide by these protocols to protect themselves and their loved ones as well as reduce further risk of COVID-19 spreading in Nigeria”, NCDC. said..