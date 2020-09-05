The Federal Government is offering prizes for creative ideas in poetry, photography, logo design to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary.

It has thus called for the submission of entries.

Dr Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, announced this on Saturday in a statement in Abuja.

Pantami is also the Chairman, Diamond, Innovation, Change Sub-Committee, Nigeria @60 Inter-ministerial Committee.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari has approved an inclusive National Independence Celebration programme in line with COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

He said that to ensure inclusiveness, the thematic and creative aspects of the event would be designed by Nigerians for Nigeria, focusing on the proposed theme “Together at 60”.

The challenge will include selecting the best slogan, the best poem and the best photograph that best embodies the theme “Together as one”.

The best concepts from each category of the challenge will be selected by a mixture of several assessment criteria including a jury.

The top three finalists will present their work to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, have their work used in celebrating Nigeria’s 60th Anniversary and will also receive cash prizes, in addition to being part of this epoch-making event.





Pantami said the committee would be anticipating a challenge in which they would be looking for talented, critical thinking and creative individuals or teams to produce content for the anniversary.

The minister directed citizens to participate in the challenge as well as vote for the best brand through the challenge portal, https://nigeriaAt60.gov.ng.

Entries will close on 15 September.

The winning entries will be rewarded with N3million, first runner-up N1.5million and second runner-up N1million.