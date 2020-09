Owner of Kylie Cosmetics, American media personality, entrepreneur and model, Kylie Jenner, displays fun memories with her 2 year old daughter Stormi.

U.S. rapper Travis Scott and the 23 year old welcomed their baby girl in February 2018. She posed for pictures, while her mum posted them on her page with the caption:

this smile 🧡🧡

weekend vibes🌸🌸