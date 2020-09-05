Nollywood actor Kolawole Ajeyemi once again reminds the world how dear to his heart his wife Toyin Abraham is, as she celebrates her 40th birthday today.

In a birthday tribute on Instagram, Kolawole describes “his queen” Toyin “an angel with God’s divine attention.”

“Today is your day my queen, may all you lay your hands on continue to shine bright.

“You are an angel with God’s divine attention, you will never fail, you will never fall. You will live long and elevate more with the Almighty Grace. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY Love,” he wrote.

Prior to the birthday tribute, Kolawole showed the world how to treat a queen.

See the video below:

Toyin Abraham (born Olutoyin Aimakhu) is a Nigerian film actress.

Toyin was born in Auchi, a town in Edo State in southern Nigeria, but spent her early life in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State in southwestern Nigeria.

She went to Osun State Polytechnic Iree; from 1999-2002, where she had her Pre- National Diploma, and Ordinary National Diploma. She obtained a Higher National Diploma Certificate in Marketing from Ibadan Polytechnic.





She began acting in 2003 and has starred in many movies.