Japan has put about 22,000 of its soldiers on full alert as typhoon Haishen is expected to hit southwestern Japan in the next few days.

The Japanese Defense Minister, Taro Kono, disclosed this on Saturday as reported by the NHK broadcaster.

“In case something happens, 22,000 members of the self-defense forces are on full alert.

“The self-defense forces must gather all their strength and be ready for anything,” Kono was quoted as saying.

Earlier in the day, Japan’s Meteorological Agency said that the typhoon might cause high waves that could be comparable to tsunamis.

Atmospheric pressure in Haishen’s centre is 920 hectopascals, while its wind power is 180 kilometers (111 miles) per hour.

Gusts are up to 252 kilometers (156 miles) per hour.

Haishen is expected to hit Japan’s Kyushu island on Sunday or Monday.

Nearly 100 flights in southern and southwestern Japan were canceled on Saturday due to the approaching typhoon.





As a wide area of western Japan is likely to be affected by severe weather, six prefectures have released water at a total of 23 dams.

According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, this is to prevent disaster.

Sputnik/NAN