By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Worldwide, David Oyedepo on Saturday said the re-opening of churches led to decrease in Coronavirus infections across the nation.

Oyedepo, at the church’s Covenant Hour of Prayer, CHoP, used Lagos and Ogun States as case study for his assertion, saying that COVID-19 had continued to decrease due to re-opening of churches.

According to him, some individuals were saying when churches were re-opened, there would be rise in Coronavirus.

“I’ve never seen where people think like that. The Church is ordained a solution centre for the world. This data is a clear evidence that the Church has the solution; when we pray, God hears.

“Thank God for the prayers we pray in the house; there is a prayer we pray in the Temple where the fire comes from Heaven and consumes the sacrifice. That’s why we are here. Jesus is Lord,” he said.

According to Oyedepo, “The same way, my God will level out every everlasting mountain standing before your life. You can’t be at the base of Liberation and be a victim of captivity. From now, they will start recording zero, zero, zero cases of coronavirus”

Churches in Lagos were re-opened on 9 August, while Ogun churches were re-opened on 16 August, 2020.

