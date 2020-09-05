By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Aisha Hanan Buhari, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday wedded her heartthrob, Mohammed Turad Sani Sha’aban in a gorgeous occasion.

The wedding was done without much awareness and elaborateness due to COVID-19 protocols, but the elite were at the illustrious occasion.

President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and wife Dolapo; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Dr. Chris Ngige and other dignitaries were at the occasion held in Abuja.

Mother of the bride, Aisha Buhari displayed lots of gorgeous photos taken at the wedding on her Instagram page late Friday night.

She wrote: “Today is a great and happy day for my family as we witnessed the wedding of my daughter, Aisha Hanan Buhari to Mohammed Turad Sani Sha’aban.

“I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of goodwill and support from family, friends and well wishers. Let me use this opportunity to thank everyone that graced the occasion with their presence and those that could not, for the understanding that at this time of a global pandemic and the need to strictly adhere to the advice of our health authorities necessitated limited gathering.





“We appreciate your prayers for a blessed union, for the couple as they begin their marital life.”