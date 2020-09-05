Hanan Buhari weds heartthrob

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Aisha Hanan Buhari, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday wedded her heartthrob, Mohammed Turad Sani Sha’aban in a gorgeous occasion.

The wedding was done without much awareness and elaborateness due to COVID-19 protocols, but the elite were at the illustrious occasion.

Hanan Buhari weds Mohammed Turad Sani Sha’aban

President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and wife Dolapo; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Dr. Chris Ngige and other dignitaries were at the occasion held in Abuja.

Mother of the bride, Aisha Buhari displayed lots of gorgeous photos taken at the wedding on her Instagram page late Friday night.

L-R: President Muhammadu Buhari, Hanan, Mohammed and Aisha during the wedding

She wrote: “Today is a great and happy day for my family as we witnessed the wedding of my daughter, Aisha Hanan Buhari to Mohammed Turad Sani Sha’aban.

“I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of goodwill and support from family, friends and well wishers. Let me use this opportunity to thank everyone that graced the occasion with their presence and those that could not, for the understanding that at this time of a global pandemic and the need to strictly adhere to the advice of our health authorities necessitated limited gathering.


Hanan and Mohammed with Osinbajo and wife, Dolapo; Buhari, Aisha, Lawan, Gbajabiamila and mother of the bridegroom during the wedding

“We appreciate your prayers for a blessed union, for the couple as they begin their marital life.”

Ahmad Lawan and Gbajabiamila with the couple

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and others with the couple

Buhari and Aisha and mother of the bridegroom with the couple during the wedding

Buhari, Aisha and an Islamic scholar with the couple

Buhari and others with the couple

Osinbajo and wife, Dolapo and Buhari and wife, Aisha with the couple

L-R: Osinbajo, Buhari, the couple, Lawan and Gbajabiamila during the wedding

The couple with friends and Aisha Buhari

Aisha Buhari and others with the bride, Hanan

The couple with Aisha Buhari and others during the wedding

The couple with well-wishers