The remains of the late Senator Fidelis Okoro, who represented Enugu North District, was on Friday laid to rest at his country home Ihe-agu, Nru, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu state.

Okoro died on May 17, at a hospital in Abuja after a brief illness.

In a tribute, Sen. Chukwuka Utazi, representing Enugu North senatorial district, described Okoro as a grassroots politician who helped the district in various ways.

“During his time Okoro used his position to put many people from the district to positions of authority in the country .

“The death of Okoro has robbed the district of a grassroots and honest politician.

“It’s unfortunate that few people who did not benefit from him tried to label him as a bad politician,” he said.

Utazi said that Okoro would be remembered as a man of integrity whose yes remained yes no matter whose ox was gored.

“Okoro was not the type that will say yes in your absence and in your presence he will say no.





“Many dislike him because he was a man of integrity and honour, he ddisliked not believe talking against you in your absence, he would tell you everything to your face,” he said.

Utazi expressed appreciation to dignitaries within the state and outside for finding time to attend the burial which also showed that Okoro related well with Nigerians when he was alive.

Also in a tribute, Dr Pat Asadu, representing Nsukka/Igboeze-South in the House of representatives, said the late Sen. Okoro was a good grassroots politician, noting that it was Okoro that encouraged him to join politics.

“In 1999 he came to my clinic and encouraged me to join politics, and that was how I joined politics and today am a ranking national legislator.

“Possibly, without that encouragement and advice from Okoro, I may still be in my clinic as a medical doctor.

“The way I benefited from him is how other people benefited from him,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mr Fidelis Okoro (Junior), expressed gratitude to Nsukka LGA, Enugu state and the entire country for identifying with the family during its moment of pain and grief.

He said he was overwhelmed by the number of dignitaries from Enugu state and outside the state that attended the burial and urged Almighty God to grant everybody journey mercy to their destinations.

Sen. Ken Nnamani, a former Senate President, Sen. Jim Nwobodo, former governor of old Anambra State, Sen. Ike Ekeremadu representing Enugu West senatorial district, Justice CC Nweze of the Supreme Court, were among dignitaries present during the burial.