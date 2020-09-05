Emirates has announced that passengers’ service to Lagos and Abuja would resume September 7 and 9 respectively.

This is as the carrier begins to reopen its flight network which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with Nigeria also resuming international flight operation on Saturday.

According to a statement released by the airline operator, Emirates flight to Lagos would operate four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday while flights to/from Abuja will operate as a daily service.

Recently, the airline revealed it was going to resume flights to Amman and Thailand, as well as five cities in Africa: Conakry in Guinea, Dakar in Senegal, Accra in Ghana, Abidjan on the Ivory Coast, and Lusaka, Zambia’s capital.

The airline operators also have committed to cover COVID-19 related medical expenses, should passengers be diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel while they are away from home.