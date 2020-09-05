Nigerian superstar singer, Davido, added more heat to a bubbling Oshodi environment as he paid a visit to the Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo.

Davido cruised through Oshodi with his 30BG entourage and the residents could not contain their joy. They shouted his name into the atmosphere.

The singer, however, reciprocated and ordered his team to fill the air with wads of Naira notes.

See some photos below:

Speaking on Davido’s visit, MC Oluomo said: “Davido and his team made a compliment visit to my hotel (AKIMA HOTEL, OSHODI).”

While speaking to Davido, he said: “It was good to meet you, Your visit was a compliment to everyone around and Oshodi at large. Thank you so much for coming.”