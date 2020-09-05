American gospel singer CeCe Winans, releases her new single “Never Lost” off her upcoming, highly-anticipated live worship album, since 2017.

Winans also premiered Calvin Nowell and Travis Flynn directed lyric video for “Never Lost,” which was filmed at Rocketown in Nashville, Tennessee.

Speaking about the song, she said “The message of this song is so powerful. With so much going on in the world, the prayer for ‘Never Lost’ is to encourage and remind us that God is undefeated! Let’s continue to trust in Him like never before!”