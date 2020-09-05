President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Mr. Femi Onayemi, a veteran Journalist, who has put in 50 years in active journalism practice, as he turns 80 on Sept. 6, 2020.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday, saluted the commitment of Pa Onayemi to a profession he loves dearly.

He noted that Onayemi had served variously as reporter, editor, now editorial consultant, in a journey of five decades that saw him through publications like Daily Times, Daily Sketch, The Punch, National Concord, The Mail, and many others.

Buhari also saluted what he described as ”the doggedness of Onayemi, which still sees him being an editorial consultant to some newspapers, and imparting knowledge and skills to the younger generation”.

“The president wishes the veteran journalist happy celebration and longer life in good health and all-round prosperity,” the statement said.