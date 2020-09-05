By Muhammad Adam

Bishop Stephen Mamza, Chairman, Christians Association Nigeria (CAN), Adamawa State Chapter, has been certified free of the COVID-19 virus.

The cleric was tested positive for COVID-19 on August 23.

Mamza, who is a member of Adamawa State COVID-19 Committee, confirmed the development while speaking with newsmen on Saturday in Yola.

“I want to use this opportunity to inform the general public that I have been certified free of the Coronavirus.

“Also; I want to use this opportunity to thank very sincerely all people of goodwill across the country, who prayed for me to get well.

“I want to assure everybody that I am now physically well,” Manza said.

He said Coronavirus is real, and urged Nigerians to take necessary precautionary measures especially by complying with the COVID-19 protocols.

The Cleric noted that the effect of COVID-19 has been misunderstood or exaggerated, thereby instilling fear in people about the disease.





“Coronavirus is not a death sentence and it is not probably as bad as being exaggerated because you can be infected and as same time treated and get well.

“Because fear of the disease made someone to be paralysed. Some people might even die because of the fear of been positive of the disease.

“People should not panic and afraid of the disease as much as they obey prevention protocols,” Mamza added.

When asked where and how he was infected with the virus, Manza said that he always used face mask when going out and adhered to the protocols.

“I am a human being, in as much as any other person can contracted the virus, I am also prone to get infection.

“I feel that God decided to use me to allow me to get Coronavirus so that I can educate people about the reality of the disease.

“I take it in good faith that it was something that meant probably in order to educate people.”

NAN