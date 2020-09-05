By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Media personality, Uti Nwachukwu has revealed what he would like in a lady to consider having a relationship with.

He disclosed this while speaking in an interview with ’Saturday Beats’ today.

Uti stated that he is a religious person in spite of his celebrity status and would like to be with a lady who is also religious.

The 38-year-old who won Big Brother Africa Season 5, is considered as one of the eligible bachelors in the entertainment industry.

When asked of his taste in women, he said; “I just want a hard-working woman, a great communicator.

”Someone who is open to doing the spiritual and mental work with me and someone who is loving and understands self-love.

”In terms of physical qualities, she must be good-looking and hygienic. Skin colour does not matter to me and I don’t also care about height. Basically, I am fine as long as she is fit.



