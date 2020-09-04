By Nefishetu Yakubu

The Yoruba community in Edo state has pledged to vote en masse for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, in the Sept. 19 governorship election.

Mr Abiodun Adewale, the leader of the group, told newsmen in Benin on Friday that their votes for the governor would enable him to continue with his multi-sectoral reforms.

Adewale said that Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, had made Edo another home for Yoruba businessmen and women.

He said that the Obaseki-led administration had made it easy for them to do business without harassment and imposition of illegal levies.

“The Ring Road, Lagos Street and other places where many Yoruba people engage in their trades have been revamped. So, we will all vote for Obaseki come Sept. 19,” he said.

According to him, media practitioners, drivers, printers, tailors, hawkers of traditional medicine, farmers and all those doing business along Lagos Street as well as other Yoruba people in Edo will vote for the PDP candidate.

NAN