Victor Osimhen: too hot for Italian defenders.

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen produced another magnificent performance in the colors of Napoli on Friday.

He scored a hat-trick to help his team defeat Serie C side Teramo in today’s friendly.

This made it six goals in two matches for the Nigerian forward, who opened his account with a hattrick on his debut for Napoli.

However, today’s tactics by Coach Gennaro Gattuso once again showed that Osimhen will be key for Napoli and has made a good choice by moving to Italy.

Gattuso again utilised the 4-2-3-1 formation, which allows his forwards to fan out and provide service for centre-forward Osimhen.

Osimhen was involved in most of the attacking plays and rewarded the team with three beautiful goals. Hirving Lozano was also on target with a rocket into the top corner to round out the 4-0 result.

However, the fans present at the Castel di Sangro training ground gave standing ovations to Osimhen and transfer-listed Kalidou Koulibaly who was solid at the heart of defence.

Watch the goals from Victor Osimhen below: