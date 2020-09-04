By Jennifer Okundia
23 year old dietitian from Lagos, Nigeria and ex housemate of the BBNaija Lockdown game Boluwatife “Lilo” Aderogba has launched her clothing line.
Coming after launching her first project Lilo’s Closet outside the Big Brother Naija show, the beautiful entrepreneur featured former contestant Brighto on her debut collection and she was so excited to see him.
The fashionista was the first to be evicted from the show alongside Ka3na, due to her over attachment to love interest Eric Oshiokhai.
View this post on Instagram
Heyyyy Lilovers, it’s here!! 🥳 THE NEW COLLECTION IS OUT The ADR by Lilo collection is available on @lilos_closet_ • This collection is specially dedicated to all my fans and supporters • It’s my first personal project outside the bbnaija house and this collection has been tailored to be gender neutral and pocket friendly to suit everyone and I hope you all fall in love with it as much as I have • Shop and Support me and my brand today!! #Lilo #TeamLilo #LiloLovers #Lilovers #LiloBBNaija #QueenLilo #Lilo #bbnaija #liloscloset #ARDbylilo
She said ‘Heyyyy Lilovers,
it’s here!! 🥳
THE NEW COLLECTION IS OUT
The ADR by Lilo collection is available on @lilos_closet_
This collection is specially dedicated to all my fans and supporters
It’s my first personal project outside the bbnaija house and this collection has been tailored to be gender neutral and pocket friendly to suit everyone and I hope you all fall in love with it as much as I have
Shop and Support me and my brand today!!
#Lilo #TeamLilo #LiloLovers #Lilovers #LiloBBNaija #QueenLilo #Lilo #bbnaija #liloscloset #ARDbylilo
OMG yesterday I met my celebrity friend 😂💃🏽 @thebrighto_
Peep how cute we both look twinning in our ADR shirts
@lilos_closet_
#Lilo #TeamLilo #LiloLovers #Lilovers #LiloBBNaija #QueenLilo #Lilo #bbnaija #ADRbyLilo’
Cheers to the freakin’ weekend💥
‘ADR shirt: @lilos_closet_
#Brighto
#BBBrighto
#BrightsArmy
#BBNaij’ Brighto also wrote.
What do you think?