By Jennifer Okundia

23 year old dietitian from Lagos, Nigeria and ex housemate of the BBNaija Lockdown game Boluwatife “Lilo” Aderogba has launched her clothing line.

Coming after launching her first project Lilo’s Closet outside the Big Brother Naija show, the beautiful entrepreneur featured former contestant Brighto on her debut collection and she was so excited to see him.

The fashionista was the first to be evicted from the show alongside Ka3na, due to her over attachment to love interest Eric Oshiokhai.

She said ‘Heyyyy Lilovers,

it’s here!! 🥳

THE NEW COLLECTION IS OUT

The ADR by Lilo collection is available on @lilos_closet_

This collection is specially dedicated to all my fans and supporters

It’s my first personal project outside the bbnaija house and this collection has been tailored to be gender neutral and pocket friendly to suit everyone and I hope you all fall in love with it as much as I have

Shop and Support me and my brand today!!

OMG yesterday I met my celebrity friend 😂💃🏽 @thebrighto_

Peep how cute we both look twinning in our ADR shirts

@lilos_closet_

Cheers to the freakin’ weekend💥

‘ADR shirt: @lilos_closet_

#BBNaij’ Brighto also wrote.