American singer and songwriter Keyshia Cole has expressed excitement over her divorce finalisation with her husband Daniel Gibson, six years after they separated.

The renowned singer, who took to her Instagram page @keyshiacole to announce the new development, said that she was so happy that the long awaited divorce approval had finally come to an end.

The 38 year-old said the weight has been lifted from both heads

“I’m so damn happy my divorce is FINALLY, FINAL!!! This is not a SHADE POST PROMISE! Just a genuinely happy post, that that weight is lifted from over both our heads💜💜#PARTY IN #MALIBU,” she wrote.

According to legal documents, the duo have officially settled their divorce and have agreed to cover the costs of parenting their 10-year-old son while he is living with each of them.

The legal document also stated that both of them agreed to no child support or spousal support in divorce settlement.

The duo have also agreed that both parents were not to disparage the other parent or the other parent’s family members in the hearing of the child.

The divorce agreement also contains a clause in case they decided to get back together.

Keyshia Cole began dating former NBA player Daniel Gibson in 2009. They were engaged on January 1, 2010. On March 2, 2010, they welcomed their first child a son.





They got married on May 21, 2011 and renewed their vows in September 2011 in Hawaii.

“My husband wanted me to have my dream wedding so he flew all of our family members here. He’s giving me something I will never forget! Amazing,” Cole said.

On March 21, 2014 during an interview Keyshia Cole announced that she and Gibson had broken up

She filed for divorce in September 2017, citing irreconcilable differences.

She also listed the date of separation as Oct. 31, 2014. She has also gone ahead to have another son, with boyfriend Niko Khale in 2019.