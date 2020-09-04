By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian actress Biodun Okeowo, popularly known as Omoborty, has advised her fans not to make any human including celebrities and public figures their role model, saying everyone has flaws.

The heavily-endowed screen diva made this known in an Instagram post, urging her fans to stick with God as their role model.

“Stop blaming celebrities or public figures for your mistakes just because you made them your role models.

“Don’t make human your role model. Make God your role model. We are all full of imperfections. No mortal is perfect, we all have flaws. In essence if you can’t find a good role model, be one,” the Ogun-born model wrote.

Omoborty who has been criticized several times for always showing off her butt on social media once said her major source of income is far from acting.

She boasted that brands pay her a lot of money to promote their products.