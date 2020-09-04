By Jennifer Okundia

Award winning Nigerian singer-songwriter and senior worship leader at Loveworld, Osinachi Joseph, known professionally as Sinach, drops the official music video for her latest song ‘Peace in the Storm.’

Speaking about the new single, she said ‘Peace is not the absence of trouble. It is a position of rest and assurance. A condition of the heart that says. Irrespective of what is going on, I trust and I know that we will be ok!

“Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee.”

‭‭Isaiah‬ ‭26:3‬ ‭KJV‬‬

Jesus was in their boat and they met a storm!!

Jesus is in 2020 and in your stormy situation. Some of you are wondering if He is sleeping and not aware of these turbulent situation around the world?

He has spoken peace already and that’s why you should not be bothered ! He is in this boat! He is our peace in this storm

“And there arose a great storm of wind, and the waves beat into the ship, so that it was now full. And he was in the hinder part of the ship, asleep on a pillow: and they awake him, and say unto him, Master, carest thou not that we perish? And he arose, and rebuked the wind, and said unto the sea, Peace, be still. And the wind ceased, and there was a great calm.”

Also sing along to the lyrics written by Sinach:





You are my shepherd and my guide

My peace in this storm

The fourth man in the fire

Ohhh I will not be afraid

I praise you in the mountain

I praise you in the valley

God all by yourself

I praise you in the mountain

I praise you in the valley

unfailing, faithful God