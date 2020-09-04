By Jennifer Okundia

Kaisha Umaru, the 25-year-old entrepreneur from Sokoto State, Nigeria, who joined the 2020 Big Brother Naija Lockdown show, is giving us a dose of her cute self this weekend.

The former housemate popularly known as Kaisha, was nominated for eviction by viewers and housemates, after she involved in a verbal fight with Nengi.

She was the 5th housemate to leave Biggie’s House. In a caption on her latest pictures, she said: ‘Happy people stay beautiful 💎 #tgif I’m a Rare gem 💎 #kaisha.’

On coming out of the house, the Northern beauty disclosed that she was misunderstood, she felt every relationship in the game was fake and that she would want Dorathy to win.

She also stated that she will be focusing on her skincare brand, her education and anything else God leads her to do, in an interview with show host Ebuka.



