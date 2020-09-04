By Daniels Ekugo

Abuja popular clergy and General Overseer of Shiloh Word Chapel, Prophet I.O. Samuel has prayed for peaceful elections in the midst of the fierce political rivalry between the two major parties contesting for the covetous office of the governor of Edo state.

According to him, he is of the sound opinion that as a nation, “what and where we hope to be as progressives can only come when there is peace progress can only be experienced in any nation, state, or community only when there is peace.

“Violence can not be a way forward, violence has never profited any community; no nation has ever triumph in the heat of unrest,” he said.

The cleric also said “God that anoints SAUL is the same God that anointed DAVID. God Is A Democrat; He is not biased, you will recall that in the bible days we saw how transparent and unbiased he was. That is God, He does not Side Any Party; therefore my role as a responsible citizen and an anointed prophet rightfully occupying the office of the prophetic is to pray for both parties and the entire leadership, so there will be a peaceful election in Edo state.

“Let God’s perfect will come to pass; I decree a peaceful election in Edo State, let the will of God be done; let love lead,” he prayed.

Prophet Samuel is respected for his consistency and accuracy of his prophetic utterances, over the years; he has foretold events that came to pass both locally and internationally. He has held crusades in three continents including Africa.