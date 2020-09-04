By Okafor Ofiebor

The Police in Anambra state, eastern Nigeria, have released the photo of the 41 year-old Ogbonna Nwankwo who was arrested for attempting to slice the breast of a 29 year-old woman.

The incident happened 2 September at Dollar Inn Motel, Ihite, in Orumba South LGA.

According to the police, Ogbonna was arrested for the attempted murder of Bella Joseph.

Ogbonna had first stabbed his victim in the stomach with a knife. Thinking the woman was dead, he tried to cut off her right side breast using same knife, probably for ritual.

But the woman gave out a yell which attracted the attention of the motel manager.

The Police Operatives from Umunze Divisional area were alerted.

A visit to the scene of crime met the woman in a critical condition.

She was immediately rushed to a Specialist Hospital Nnewi for treatment.





The suspect was manhandled by the mob and beaten to stupor.

He was equally arrested by the police and taken to the hospital for treatment under Police guard.