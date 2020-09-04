By Okafor Ofiebor

A middle aged man, Ogbonna Nwankwo, 41, has been arrested by the police for attempting to kill a woman, Bella Joseph, 29, at Dollar Inn Motel, Ihite in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The suspect allegedly attempted to murder the lady inside the motel room by stabbing the victim with a knife on her stomach and tried to cut off her right side breast using same knife probably for ritual purpose after he presumed that she was dead from the multiple stabs before he was apprehended following her shout for help which attracted attention of the motel manager.

The Police operatives from Umunze Divisional area were alerted.

A visit to the scene of crime met the woman in a critical condition and was immediately rushed to a Specialist Hospital in Nnewi for treatment.

The suspect, who was seriously manhandled by angry mob and beaten to stupor was equally arrested by the police and taken to the hospital for treatment under Police guard.

SP Haruna Mohammed, spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, said blood stained knife was recovered at the scene as exhibit.

He said the Commissioner of Police, John Abang, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, for discreet investigation in order to unravel the actual circumstances surrounding the incident.